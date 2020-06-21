Haryana scraps tender process drawing Chinese firms bids

CHANDIGARH

Govt. to float new ones allowing India-based bidders only

The Haryana government has decided to float fresh tenders for installation of pollution control equipment at two of its thermal plants in the State, after it scrapped the process of assigning contract for the work that elicited tender bids from a few China-based companies.

An official statement from Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd on Saturday said that the government had initiated the process to instal “Flue Gas Desulphurization” system in its plants at Hisar and Yamuna Nagar, for which the HPGCL had invited bids through international competitive bidding.

The statement added that against the tender for Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station in Yamuna Nagar, five bids were received, of which three were from Chinese bidders and the remaining two from Indian bidders. Against the tender for Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Station in Hisar, three firms participated of which two are Chinese firms while the third is a domestic company with foreign collaboration.

“In both the above tenders, L-1 bidders are Chinese and the prices received are competitive. Though the rates received were competitive, however, the government of Haryana has decided to cancel these tenders and to float fresh tenders seeking domestic bidding on the pattern of NTPC,” said the statement.