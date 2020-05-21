Haryana rolls back decision to resume inter-State bus service

Two days after it announced to resume inter-State bus service, the Haryana government on Wednesday rolled back its decision.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said the decision to not ply inter-State buses was taken after he apprised Chief Minister Manohar Lal about the practical difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bus services within the State, however, will continue to run on selected routes, he said.

Mr. Vij said he had also written to the Chief Minister on May 19, raising concerns over high possibility of spread of the virus if people started travelling freely from one State to another. “It would be difficult to test or quarantine so many people. Besides, the number of cases is high in some neighbouring States such as Delhi,” he said.

Amid relaxations during the fourth phase of lockdown, the Haryana government had on May 18 announced to resume inter- and intra-State transport bus services. It had even written letters to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh seeking their consent to provide travelling facilities to the people.

In Gurugram, the district administration has allowed opening of all markets and also increased the operation timings and days for different categories of shops. However, the restrictions on cross-border movement between Gurugram and Delhi remain.

Industries, including e-commerce activity, have been allowed to run with 100% staff, while the private offices can operate with half staff strength. The four-page order by Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri paved the way for opening of the posh Galleria Market, Sector 29 market and Sadar Bazar in Old Gurugram.

Essential commodities shops can now remain open from 7.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. all through the week. The remaining shops have been divided into two categories, from the three earlier, and can remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each shop can open three days a week.

Responding to the opening of Sadar Bazar, Gurugram Vyapar Mandal president Bablu Gupta said that market in Old Gurugram mostly catered to the migrant workers and not much business was expected as majority of them had left for their hometowns.

Mr. Khatri said the restrictions on cross-border movement between Delhi and Gurugram remained as per the earlier orders, except the relaxations to those providing the essential services, as per the Delhi High Court directions on May 14. He added that separate directions would be issued to the Residents’ Welfare Associations on domestic workers and other related issues.