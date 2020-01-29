Haryana rights panel dismisses plea against compensation order

Turning down a Haryana government petition seeking a review of its order to grant ₹15,000 compensation each to two brothers who were disrobed by the police in lock-up, the Haryana Human Rights Commission clarified that the act was a violation of an individual’s human rights.

Hearing a plea by Gohana resident Suresh Kumar, the commission had in its order on February 26 last year found two police officers guilty of illegally taking him and his brother Balraj under preventive arrest, beating them up and disrobing them inside the lock-up. Holding the government responsible for the act of the two officers, the panel had recommended that the government pay ₹15,000 each to the victims.

Mr. Kumar had approached the commission in 2015 alleging that the then Station House Officer, City Gohana police station, Satyender Kumar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dayanand had illegally arrested them when they had gone to the police station along with a few locals after the two police officers allegedly refused to register a case on the complaint of one Sanjeev Kumar.

Replying to the commission’s order, the Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, had said that there had been instances in the past when some accused had attempted to kill themselves inside the lock-up with their clothes and belts and hence, Suresh and Balraj were disrobed to prevent any such possibility.

Review plea

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in view of the SP’s reply, had sought a review of the commission’s order. The commission, however, took a strong exception to the plea saying: “The plea raised by the Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, is against human dignity and if any such act is being carried out by police officers under his jurisdiction or anywhere in Haryana then the said act of the police officers can be inferred as violation of a human right. No suspect/accused can be forced to take off their clothes and stand naked in the lock-up.”

“It is sad to note that a plea, which is against the dignity and honour of an individual, is made by the Superintendent of Police, which is not at all appreciable by the commission,” said the commission while dismissing the review petition.