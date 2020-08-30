Haryana revokes order directing malls, shops to remain shut on Mondays, Tuesdays

GURUGRAM

30 August 2020 12:49 IST

The Haryana Government on Sunday withdrew its order to shut shopping malls and shops on Mondays and Tuesdays. The decision was taken in view of the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anij Vij said the State government has taken back its decision to keep shopping malls and shops shut on Mondays and Tuesdays since the Union government had not allowed the State to impose lockdown during Unlock-4. “So there will be no lockdown,” said the tweet.

Shopkeepers in Millennium City welcomed the decision as good news for retail sector.

The Haryana government had earlier this month said that shopping malls and shops will remain shut over the weekend in wake of a sudden spurt in the cases of infections. However, the State Disaster Management Authority on August 28 amended the orders to impose shutting down of commercial establishments, except those dealing in essential goods and services, on Mondays and Tuesdays. The decision was taken after stiff opposition to the weekend lockdown by the retailers.

As per the Unlock-4 guidelines the “State/UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown, outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.”