Haryana reports 495 COVID-19 cases taking cumulative tally to 17,999

Haryana recorded 495 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the tally of cumulative cases to 17,999. It also reported three deaths taking the tally to 279. The major chunk of the new cases, 122 and 125, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,075 and 13,645 patients have so far been discharged, the statement said.
Punjab recorded 258 cases and six deaths taking the tally to 175, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 6,749. The major chunk of the new cases, 78 and 43, were reported from Ludhiana and Sangrur districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 2,020 and 4,554 patients have so far been cured
