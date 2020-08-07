Haryana records rise in infant deaths

Rohtak reported maximum fatalities

Haryana has registered a rise in deaths of infants in the age group of 28 days to one year between April and June this year, with 1,208 such deaths reported as against 828 during the corresponding quarter in 2019.

State health department officials, however, said the rise revealed by the civil registration system data cannot be attributed to any one factor and could be ascertained only after analysing individual cases.

The infants dying this year included 649 males and 559 females, while in the corresponding period last year 418 males and 410 females had died.

As for the age of infants who died this year, 691 were below seven days, and increase compared to 439 last year.

Infants aged between seven days to 28 days that died in 2020 numbered 182, as against 110 in 2019. In the age group of 28 days to one year, 335 infants died this year as against 279 in the corresponding period in 2019.

Rohtak district reported the maximum infant deaths at 377 while 97 deaths were recorded in Nuh followed by 79 in Faridabad. In April-June 2020 close to 1.07 lakh births have been reported in comparison to 1.04 lakh in 2019 for the same period in the State.

“Between April-June all emergency services were in place and working efficiently across the State. The actual cause in the rise can be ascertained only after analysing individual cases,” said Suraj Bhan Kamboj, Director General, Health Services, Haryana.

Rohtak civil surgeon Anil Birla also said individual cases would have to be looked at to arrive at a definitive conclusion. “In Rohtak, we have the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences where referral cases from adjoining districts come. That is a reason for high number of cases being reported here,” he said.