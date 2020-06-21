Haryana records 412, Punjab 122 COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH

21 June 2020 21:39 IST

The major chunk of the new cases, 54 and 16, were reported from Ludhiana and Pathankot districts respectively

Haryana recorded 412 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the tally of cumulative cases to 10,635. It also reported 11 deaths taking the tally to 160. The major chunk of the new cases, 137 and 120, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,918 and 5,557 patients have so far been discharged, officials said.

Punjab recorded 122 cases and reported one more death taking the tally to 98, officials said.

The number of positive cases has reached 4,074. The patient who died was from Ferozepur district. The major chunk of the new cases, 54 and 16, were reported from Ludhiana and Pathankot districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,275 and 2,700 patients have recovered.

