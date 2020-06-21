Other States

Haryana records 412, Punjab 122 COVID-19 cases

The major chunk of the new cases, 54 and 16, were reported from Ludhiana and Pathankot districts respectively

Haryana recorded 412 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the tally of cumulative cases to 10,635. It also reported 11 deaths taking the tally to 160. The major chunk of the new cases, 137 and 120, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,918 and 5,557 patients have so far been discharged, officials said.

Punjab recorded 122 cases and reported one more death taking the tally to 98, officials said.

The number of positive cases has reached 4,074. The patient who died was from Ferozepur district. The major chunk of the new cases, 54 and 16, were reported from Ludhiana and Pathankot districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,275 and 2,700 patients have recovered.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 9:41:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-records-412-punjab-122-covid-19-cases/article31883748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY