Haryana receives 59% excess rain in July, Punjab 44%

August 06, 2023 - Chandigarh

Haryana and Punjab, which were recently hit by floods in several parts, logged over 40% excess rains in July, the Meteorological Department here said.

While Haryana recorded 59% excess rainfall, Punjab logged an excess of 44%, it added.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, received 170% excess rainfall in July, a MeT official told PTI.

As against the normal of 273.2 mm for the period, Chandigarh received 738.7 mm of rainfall. In July, the city even recorded an all-time high of 302.2 mm in a span of 24 hours, the official said.

According to the MeT official, Haryana witnessed 237.1 mm of rainfall in July, compared to its average of 149.1 mm — an excess of 59 per cent.

Over the same period, Punjab recorded 231.8 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 161.4 mm — 44% excess.

None of the districts in Haryana saw deficit rain in July, while Panchkula and Yamunanagar were the wettest districts, the MeT data showed.

Panchkula recorded 681.1 mm of rainfall during the period, as against the normal of 323 mm — 111% excess. Likewise, the rainfall n Yamunanagar stood at 681.1 mm, against the average of 293 mm — 75% excess.

Ambala logged a 75% excess with 513.9 mm rains against 293 mm, while Kurukshetra recorded 276% excess with 521.1 mm rainfall compared to the normal of 138.5 mm.

Other Haryana districts witnessing excess rainfall in July are Panipat (98%), Karnal (97%), Kaithal (92%), and Gurugram (24%).

In Punjab, Ferozepur got 165% more rains, recording 258.2 mm of rainfall. Faridkot received 256.2 mm rains against 107 mm — 139% excess, while Mohali logged 472.6 mm rains against the average of 208.7 mm — an excess of 126%.

Patiala and Rupnagar saw an excess of 71% and 107%.

Among other Punjab districts, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar received 151% and 34% excess rains in July.

However, a few districts in the state witnessed deficient rains in this period. Barnala received 86.6 mm as against a normal of 122.1 mm — deficient by 29%, while Fazilka and Muktsar recorded a deficit of 58% and 60%, the MeT official said.

Notably, the floods last month in several parts of Punjab and Haryana claimed over 80 lives in these states and caused huge damage to crops and property.

