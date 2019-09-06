Haryana protester breathes last

A man, who set himself afire in Rathdhana village of Sonipat district last month when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ was passing through the area, died at a Rohtak hospital on Thursday, said officials.

Rajesh succumbed to his injuries at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, they said.

After setting himself aflame on August 26, Rajesh had told reporters that he took the extreme step because his son was jobless despite having been “assured” of employment when he had met the Chief Minister earlier.

The yatra was nearing a halt in Sonipat district when the man doused himself with some inflammable material nearby and set himself on fire, police had said.

Haryana Minister and BJP MLA from Sonipat, Kavita Jain had said that when the yatra reached the village, they saw a man engulfed in flames after which security officials were asked to rush to his help.

Referred to PGIMS

The seriously injured person was referred to PGIMS hospital, police said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had flagged off the Jan Ashirwad Yatra for the Assembly polls in Haryana, from Kalka on August 18.