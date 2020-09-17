Haryana police returns over 1,200 stolen mobile phones to owners

The Haryana police have traced and returned 1,215 stolen or lost mobile phones worth around ₹1.28 crore to their owners between January and August this year, a senior officer said on Thursday.
Our IT and cyber cell teams have tracked these mobile phones and recovered 1,215 of these handsets. The recoveries also include costly high-end mobile phones,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said.
The phones were either stolen or lost in various parts of the State, Mr. Virk said. At 144, the maximum phones were recovered in Gurgaon followed by 133 in Hisar, 93 in Kaithal, 92 in Panchkula and 85 in Sirsa, Mr. Virk said in a statement.
“For most people, mobile phones are more important than their monetary value due to saved data including contacts, passwords and personal information. Police have made it a priority to trace lost or stolen phones with the help of technology,” he said.
“Our teams continue to track till it is activated. Once the handset is activated, police track the location and recover the device,” he added.
Mr. Virk also advised people to quickly report loss of mobile phones, especially smartphones, so that they are not misused by anti-social elements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath