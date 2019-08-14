Other States

Haryana police officer shoots himself dead

The 59-year-old officer was due to retire next year

Senior Haryana police officer Vikram Kapoor shot himself dead with his service revolver at his official residence here on Wednesday.

He was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, NIT, Faridabad, and was staying at Sector 30 with his wife and son.

The 59-year-old officer was due to retire next year.

Suicide prevention helplines

 

Sources said Mr. Kapoor shot himself in the living room. His wife was in the washroom when she heard the gunshot and came out rushing to find him lying in a pool of blood.

Several senior officers visited the spot.

Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh said the reason behind the officer taking the extreme step was not immediately known. He said the matter was under investigation.

Suicides are preventable and help is just a phone call away. Call 104 for assistance.

