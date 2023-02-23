Haryana police accompanied us in search for Bharatpur double murder accused, say Rajasthan police

February 23, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - JAIPUR

The Rajasthan police on Wednesday said the accused persons in the Bharatpur double murder case were being searched in neighbouring Haryana with the police personnel of that State. “Wherever our police teams went, the Haryana police officials accompanied them,” Additional Director-General (Crime) Dinesh M.N. said in Bharatpur.

The Haryana police had on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified Rajasthan policemen for allegedly assaulting the pregnant wife of an accused, Shrikant, leading to the death of her unborn child, during a raid at his house in Maroda village of Mewat district.

Mr. Dinesh told reporters that co-operation had been sought from the Haryana police for the arrest of the accused involved in the February 16 incident of the alleged abduction and murder of two persons from Bharatpur’s Ghatmika village by the cow vigilantes in the neighbouring State’s Bhiwani district. “We hope that [our] counterparts in Haryana will carry out investigation with fairness,” he said.

Car recovered

Police have recovered the car, with a Haryana registration number, in which the two victims — Nasir and Junaid — were allegedly abducted, from Somnath Gaushala in Haryana’s Jind and found traces of blood on its seats. The car was seized and brought to the Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur, where the first information report of the crime was registered.

Inspector-General of Polive Gaurav Srivastava said eight accused had been identified following the interrogation of Rinku Saini, who was arrested on Friday. Two of these accused have already been named in the FIR. Three teams of the Rajasthan police were searching for the absconding accused, along with the Haryana police, and conducting raids at suspected hideouts, he said.

Rinku Saini, a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka, was produced in the court in Bharatpur on Wednesday on the expiry of his police remand. The court remanded him in police custody for five more days.

