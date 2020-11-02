Haryana panel senses corruption in waste projects, demands probe

GURUGRAM

02 November 2020 00:23 IST

Officials fined for not providing information under RTI Act

Sensing a “huge corruption involved”, the Haryana State Information Commission ordered the Director General of Urban Local Bodies Department to conduct a probe into the delay in furnishing information under the RTI Act with regard to solid waste management projects for Gurugram-Faridabad and Sonipat-Panipat clusters. The report is to be submitted within two months.

The Commission also imposed a fine of ₹12,500 each on two Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials for not supplying information to the appellant, P.P. Kapoor, a Panipat-based RTI activist, saying the State Information Public Officers (SPIOs) are “not serious in implementing the RTI Act in true spirit and they have made mockery of the RTI Act”. The Commission has also directed the MCG Commissioner to pay the compensation amount of ₹10,000 to the appellant as ordered on July 2 without further delay.

Failed to act

Hearing the matter in pursuance to its July 2 order, the Commission, in its latest order, found that the SPIOs did not provide information to the appellant within a fortnight as directed despite show-cause notices and rejoinders. The MCG Commissioner also failed to pay ₹10,000 compensation to the appellant within a month as directed by the Commission.

The Commission in its order directed that penalty amount be recovered from SPIOs Rishi Malik, chief sanitary inspector, and Bijender Sharma, senior officer, within 60 days.

Mr. Kapoor said he had filed an RTI application at Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Panipat municipal corporations on November 18, 2019, seeking information about the solid waste management project in the four cities. Mr. Kapoor said the municipal corporation was yet to provide details on the amount of fine imposed on the concessionaire Ecogreen Energy, the resolutions passed by the House of Municipal Corporation, and the ₹25 lakh fine imposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal.