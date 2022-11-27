Haryana panchayat election: Counting underway for samiti and zila parishad polls

November 27, 2022 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Haryana elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases.

PTI

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order during the Haryana panchayat elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Haryana was underway on Sunday, said officials.

The exercise began at 8 am, they said.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.

The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said on Saturday that police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process.

Videography will also be done at all the counting centres, he had said.

Earlier, the results of elections for panches and sarpanches were declared immediately after the polling in each phase.

