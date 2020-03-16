Haryana officials told to check hoarding

CHANDIGARH

16 March 2020 23:03 IST

Ensure availability of masks and sanitisers at reasonable price: State govt.

After the Union government declared masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities, the Haryana government has ordered its officials across all districts to carry out operations against black marketing and over pricing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Issuing directions to the District Food Supplies Controllers (DFSC), the Director of the State’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has asked officials to inspect chemists and drug wholesalers to ensure availability of products at reasonable prices.

“As district head of consumer affairs in their district, the DFSC and their subordinate inspection staff shall visit chemist shops, pharmacies, drug wholesalers to check their stock of masks and hand sanitisers. Hoarding and refusal to dispense shall be reported and acted against,” said the order.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had regulated the production, quality, distribution, logistics of masks (2ply & 3ply surgical masks, N95 masks) and hand sanitisers for COVID-19 management.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Monday decided to put a ban on gathering of more than 100 people in the city. Besides, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, pubs, spas, video gaming centres, shopping malls and coaching centres will also be closed till March 31.

Ban exemption

However, the closure won’t apply to groceries and medicine shops in order to enable people to meet their essential needs, said an official statement.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of top officials, chaired by Union Territory Administrator and Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore here.