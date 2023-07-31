Stones hurled, cars set ablaze during religious procession in Haryana's Nuh

July 31, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Gurugram/Chandigarh

Stones were pelted and cars set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh adjoining Gurugram on July 31, police said.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds. Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire district.

Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has despatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI.

According to police, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones pelted at the procession. At least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire.

Some police vehicles were also damaged.

People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the murder of two Muslim men in Rajasthan, was supposed to joint the procession.

Home Minister Vij said he is in regular touch with senior officials.

"Our first priority is to bring situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," Mr. Vij told PTI.

Mr. Vij said that he also spoke to the Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, and other senior officials.

