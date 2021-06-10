Haryana moved backwards under BJP rule: Deepender

CHANDIGARH

10 June 2021 23:38 IST

‘It only leads in crime, unemployment’

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Thursday said Haryana in the past seven years of BJP rule has moved backwards instead of moving ahead in all spheres.

“The latest data of the NITI Aayog shows that Haryana has slipped in most areas but has taken up the top slots only in crime and unemployment rates. Government of India’s NITI Aayog report, which tracks the performance of the State governments on 17 parameters, has exposed the all false claims of the Haryana government,” he said at a virtual press conference.

Mr. Hooda said the Sustainable Development Report (SDG) index released by NITI Aayog now puts Haryana in the top 3 States in ‘unemployment and crime’. Apart from this, the State has also lagged behind in education, industrial and economic growth, he said.

The MP said the State government has completely failed to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 and its attitude has been arrogant and unfortunate. “There was a shortage of life saving medicines, oxygen was in short supply when it was needed, beds, ventilators etc. across the State were all found short,” he alleged.

He also criticised the government over its refusal to hold meetings with the Opposition parties. “The government should tell us if discussion in Parliament and assemblies should also be stopped for fear of criticism from the Opposition,” he said.