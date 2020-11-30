Haryana MLA quits as livestock board chief

He extends full support to farmers’ stir

Independent Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan on Monday resigned as the Chairman of Haryana Livestock Development Board to support the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi seeking withdrawal of three controversial farm legislations. He is the first legislator supporting the BJP-JJP coalition in the State to resign in the wake of the agitation.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Sangwan said he supported the farmers’ demand and the two things (being part of the government and supporting the farmers) could not go hand-in-hand.

Mr. Sangwan, also the head of Sangwan Khap, said leaders of 30 Khaps had supported the farmers demand in a meeting on Sunday and would now march to Tikri border in large numbers with tractors and trolleys. He, however, refused to comment on the arrest of farmers’ leaders and use of water cannons and tear gas on farmers by the Haryana police saying “it was the decision of the government” and he had nothing to say about it.

Of the seven Independent MLAs in Haryana Assembly, Meham MLA Balraj Kundu has also been at loggerheads with the coalition government.

Commenting on the resignation of Mr. Sangwan, Head of Political Science Department, Maharishi Dayanand University, Prof. Rajendra Sharma said more leaders from the ruling dispensation with rural vote bank would be compelled to come out in support of the agitation in case it lingers on.