Haryana Minister says ‘riots part of life’

Ranjit Singh Chautala. Photo:Twitter/@ranjitchautala

CHANDIGARH

28 February 2020 02:36 IST

A Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP-JJP government in Haryana on Thursday said riots keep happening and are a “part of life”. State Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who lent support to the government, said, “Riots keep happening. In the past too, they [riots] have happened. When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the whole of Delhi was burning. This is part of life.”

Mr. Chautala, an Independent MLA, who had extended support to the Khattar government was reacting to the recent incidents of violence in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chautala said the government had vigilantly controlled it. “Yesterday[Wednesday] curfew was imposed in many parts..,” he said.