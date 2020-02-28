Other States

Haryana Minister says ‘riots part of life’

Ranjit Singh Chautala. Photo:Twitter/@ranjitchautala

Ranjit Singh Chautala. Photo:Twitter/@ranjitchautala  

A Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP-JJP government in Haryana on Thursday said riots keep happening and are a “part of life”. State Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who lent support to the government, said, “Riots keep happening. In the past too, they [riots] have happened. When Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the whole of Delhi was burning. This is part of life.”

Mr. Chautala, an Independent MLA, who had extended support to the Khattar government was reacting to the recent incidents of violence in Delhi.

Mr. Chautala said the government had vigilantly controlled it. “Yesterday[Wednesday] curfew was imposed in many parts..,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 2:36:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-minister-says-riots-part-of-life/article30937042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY