Haryana malls, shops to remain open on all days

The Haryana government on Sunday revoked its order to shut shopping malls and shops on Mondays and Tuesdays following the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs a day earlier.
Unlock 4 guidelines
Haryana Home Minister Anij Vij tweeted that the State government had taken back its decision to keep shopping malls and shops shut on Mondays and Tuesdays since the Union government had not allowed the State governments to impose lockdown during Unlock 4. “So there will be no lockdown,” said the tweet.
As per Unlock 4 guidelines, the “State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown, outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central government”.
Shopkeepers in the Millennium City welcomed the decision saying it was a good news for retail trade.
The Haryana government had earlier this month passed directions for shopping malls and shops to remain shut over the weekend following a sudden spurt in cases of COVID-19 infection. However, the State Disaster Management Authority on August 28 amended the order to impose shutdown on commercial establishments, except those dealing in essential goods and services, on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The decision was taken after stiff opposition to the weekend lockdown by the retailers.
