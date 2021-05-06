Haryana issues guidelines on Tocilizumab distribution

The Haryana government has issued guidelines surrounding the distribution of Tocilizumab doses to individual COVID patients in public or private health institutions.

The government guidelines state that no doctor or hospital shall issue prescription for Tocilizumab for purchase of the same from anywhere, as distribution of the drug is controlled by government. The government statement added that it shall be the personal responsibility of the hospital administrator of the institute requisitioning Tocilizumab to ensure appropriate use of prescription medicine, coordination with health authorities and keeping records for audit. “If Tocilizumab is issued and the patient dies before use, then the hospital shall reimburse the cost to the kin and keep the drug in stock for use in future,” it said.

Curbs on black market

The Haryana Police has since April 23 registered as many as 21 FIRs in connection with black-marketeering of oxygen, oxygen cylinders and anti-viral drug Remdesivir across the State.

A total of 45 persons have been arrested in these cases, while 77 oxygen cylinders and 101 vials of Remdesivir have been recovered.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Wednesday said that the demand for oxygen and Remdesivir had gone up after a massive outbreak of COVID-19. “Taking advantage of the situation, many unscrupulous persons and some employees of private hospitals indulged in the black-marketeering of oxygen and Remdesivir.”

Mr. Yadava said since April 23, 2021, a total of 8 FIRs had been registered in six districts of Haryana and 12 persons arrested.

“Similarly, 33 accused have been arrested by lodging 13 FIRs against them in eight districts after the recovery of 101 vials of Remdesivir from their possession,” he said.

“In addition, a total of 1,249 cylinders have been collected by the police as a voluntary contribution from factory owners, welding shop owners, gas balloons sellers and ordinary citizens which have been made available to district administrations,” he added.