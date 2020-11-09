Haryana hooch tragedy toll 21

Former CM Hooda demands jobs and financial help for the affected families

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday demanded financial assistance and a government job to the next of kin of those who died after consuming spurious liquor in the State. Mr. Hooda, visiting the affected families at Dhansauli village in Panipat, said many of them had no source of income and it was the moral duty of the government to help them.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the hooch tragedy across Sonipat and Panipat districts stood at 21, with no death reported on Sunday. Twenty-two people have been arrested so far and 15 FIRs registered.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia told The Hindu that 13 people had died in the district so far, but those in hospitals were doing well. He claimed the entire network involved in the manufacturing and supply of spurious liquor was busted with 20 arrests. The four-member committee, headed by district’s Additional Deputy Commissioner, is expected to submit its report on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters (Panipat), Satish Kumar said eight people had died in the district so far and two arrested in connection with five FIRs.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal had on Saturday expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the affected families from the CM Relief Fund.

Demanding a high level and speedy probe, Mr. Hooda attacked the government saying the rule of law and the government had been replaced by the “rule of the mafia” and this was the reason why scams kept coming out every day.

“Even during the lockdown, the liquor scam occurred in Haryana. Till date, the investigation of this liquor scam has not been completed,” he said.