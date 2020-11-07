Haryana hooch toll rises to 16

14 FIRs filed, 12 arrests made in affected districts of Sonipat and Panipat so far

Four persons died in Sonipat and Panipat districts due to consumption of spurious liquor on Friday, taking the death toll in the hooch tragedy in the State to sixteen. Fourteen First Information Reports have been registered in the two districts so far and 12 people arrested.

Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Hindu over phone that three persons died in the district on Friday taking the death toll to nine. He added that five persons were under treatment in various hospitals, including two in a private hospital. “The autopsy has been conducted in eight cases so far and the viscera sent for further examination. Though all nine deaths are suspected to have been caused due to spurious liquor, the final confirmation can be done only after the viscera reports are received,” said Mr. Randhawa.

Earlier in the week, the media reports had attributed 17 deaths in the districts to spurious liquor, but a four-member committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Munish Kumar has, in its interim report, expressed likelihood that only one of the deaths was caused by consumption of illicit liquor. Later, four deaths related to hooch were caused on November 4 and another man died due to similar reason on Thursday.

Four colonies in the district — Hanuman Nagar, Indian Colony, Shastri Colony and Mayur Vihar — spread across three police station areas of Mohana, City and Kharkhoda have reported most of the incidents of spurious liquor in Sonipat. Mr. Randhawa said 10 people, including a teacher, were arrested in connection with as many cases registered and raids were being mounted for more arrests.

Three police officers, including the Station House Officer of Mohana Police Station, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Tour of affected villages

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia and Mr. Ranhawa together took rounds of two affected villages and advised people to get their medical examination done in case anyone had consumed spurious liquor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Panipat, Satish Kumar, said the death toll in the district in the hooch tragedy rose to seven with one more death on Friday. Mr. Kumar said four cases were registered so far and two persons were arrested.