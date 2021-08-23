Other States

Haryana Home Minister Vij hospitalised

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was on Sunday admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here as his oxygen levels dipped.

The 68-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader earlier could not attend the State Assembly’s monsoon session on health grounds.

The Minister had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s younger brother.

He had returned with the Chief Minister in a chopper and due to high altitude, his oxygen levels had dipped and have been fluctuating since, sources said. Mr. Vij had last year contracted COVID and was hospitalised for nearly a month.


