Haryana Home Minister says Nuh violence was ‘pre-planned’

August 05, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday, August 4, 2023, said that the violence in Nuh on July 31 was “pre-planned” and the government was conducting an investigation to find those involved.

Riot was pre-planned

“Bullets were fired from hills, stones were collected on roofs, and fronts were set up. It was planned by someone and we are investigating,” said Mr. Vij, talking to journalists here.

Mr. Vij said that action will be taken in any case registered in connection with the Nuh violence. “If needed bulldozers will also be used against perpetrators of the violence. People’s statements have been recorded and CCTV footage is being scanned,” he said.

Mr. Vij said that so far 202 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, and a total of 102 FIRs have been registered. Besides, 80 people have been detained. Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the violent clashes between two communities during Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra held on July 31 in Nuh.

He said that the curfew in Nuh is being relaxed from time to time, the authorities are assessing the situation and as soon as it becomes normal, the Internet will be restored. He added measures are being taken to restore peace.

Meanwhile, in Panipat, a shop, near the home of a man, who was killed in the Nuh violence was allegedly vandalised late Thursday evening, according to the police. The assailants also damaged two vehicles parked near the shop.

