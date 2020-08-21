Haryana has more water than Punjab: Amarinder

‘Hope Manohar Lal will look at the SYL issue realistically’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed the hope that Haryana would see Punjab’s viewpoint on the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, given the latter’s critical groundwater situation.

Haryana already has more water than Punjab, said Capt. Amarinder, hoping that his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal, will look at the issue from a realistic perspective when they meet soon to discuss the matter.

Capt. Amarinder, during a Facebook Live session, underlined the need to understand and adhere to international principles on water sharing, as per which all agreements on precious resource have to be reviewed after 25 years, adding that this was what he had told the Union Jal Shakti Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister during his videoconference meeting with them.

The Chief Minister further said that he had told the Centre and Haryana that the Eradi Commission was 35 years old and there was need for reassessment of water availability in Punjab, which now has 109 dark blocks as a result of massive detrimental effects on its rivers due to global warning.

Capt. Amarinder also ordered imposition of Section 144 to prohibit all gatherings of more than five persons, other than marriage and ‘bhog’ ceremonies, warning of strict action against organisers of such gatherings.

‘Avoid gatherings’

He appealed to all political parties to avoid any gatherings, including protests. In case of any violation of Section 144, the organisers who are putting people at risk by organising such gatherings or allowing people to gather without masks, will be arrested, he said, warning of total strictness in this matter.

The Chief Minister also requested religious and community leaders to ask their followers to follow all restrictions and precautions as imposed and not to violate Section 144, in the interest of the State, which was witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases.