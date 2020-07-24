Haryana halts land transfer registration

CHANDIGARH

24 July 2020 05:09 IST

Govt. says it is modernising revenue dept.; Cong. alleges registration scam

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday that the State government was on the road to modernising its revenue department and had temporarily halted registration of land transfer deeds of various categories for a few days.

Congress’s senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into what he described as ‘registry scam.’ The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also criticised the Haryana government’s move to suspend registrations.

“Three major changes are going to happen, which will help in the land transfer deed work,” said Mr. Chautala, addressing a press conference. “Now all stamps of more than ₹100 would be issued online as e-stamp. Sample copies of all types of deeds would be available on the website of the revenue department. Also, an electronic copy would be emailed to the applicant within 24 hours of land registration, and hard copy would be sent through registered post.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chautala said that directions had been given to the Deputy Commissioners, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, to check the registrations made in controlled areas in the cities under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and to submit a report within 15 days.

Cong. wants probe

Separately, addressing journalists, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, said after the ‘liquor scam’ now ‘registry scam’ had been exposed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into allegations surrounding ‘liquor scam’ and ‘registry scam’.

“In the liquor scam, the Chief Minister had promised to get the investigations completed within 15 days, but the government has put the matter on the back burner,” he said. Mr. Surjewala alleged that the State government had halted the registration process in a hurry after various complaints of malpractices emerged. “There are several complaints of illegalities in the registry process during lockdown, especially in Gurgaon, Sonipat and Faridabad, but the government is trying to hush up the matter,” he said.