Haryana govt.’s nod for exams as lockdown is extended by a week

Chartered Accountant Exams and Army’s CEE to be held under strict guidelines

The Haryana government on Sunday allowed holding of Chartered Accountant Examinations and Common Entrance Exam (CEE) by the Army Recruiting Office in Hisar even as the lockdown was again extended in the State for a week till July 12.

Extending the lockdown till 5 a.m. on July 12 to “continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic”, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of Haryana State Executive Committee Vijai Vardhan, in a three-page order, said the Institute of Chartered Accountants was allowed to hold “Chartered Accountant Examinations” from July 5-20 strictly adhering to the COVID-related guidelines issued by them.

Similarly, the CEE by Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar, has also be allowed subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, sanitisation and COVID-appropriate norms.

The Haryana government had first imposed a week-end lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3. The entire State was then brought under lockdown for a week on May 3 and the restrictions are being extended on a weekly basis thereafter.

Last week, the government had allowed the university campuses to open for research scholars, doubt classes and practical classes in laboratories.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and shopping malls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the relaxations granted during a series of earlier orders extending lockdown. The restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 50% seating capacity.

50 people at gatherings

The gatherings at weddings, funerals/cremations are capped at 50 people. The gyms are also allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m, but swimming pools and spas are closed.

All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function with strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. The sports complexes are also permitted to open for sports activities, but spectators are not allowed.

Haryana recorded only 52 fresh cases on July 3 with the positivity rate for the day at 0.16 %.