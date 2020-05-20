Other States

Haryana govt.issues fresh guidelines

Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for strict implementation of the guidelines issued by the Centre government for containment of COVID-19 during the extended lockdown, said an official statement.

The statement said that across the State during fourth phase of lockdown, activities would be permitted with restrictions, except in the containment zones.

Containment zones

In the containment zone, only essential activities would be allowed and there shall be strict perimeter control to ensure no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergency and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services, it added.

