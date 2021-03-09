Haryana govt. withdraws Sports University Bill

Chandigarh

09 March 2021 10:38 IST

Sports University Bill of Haryana was passed in th Assembly in 2019

The Haryana Assembly on Monday withdrew the Sports University Bill of Haryana, 2019, under which it had earlier announced to appoint cricket legend Kapil Dev as the chancellor, following "certain observations from the Centre".

In September 2019, the then Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had announced that Kapil Dev would be the first chancellor of the Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district.

The bill was withdrawn after Sports Minister Sandeep Singh moved a resolution in the House, saying the State government has decided to take a "relook" at it on the Centre's advice.

Intervening in the discussion, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said although the state government was competent to withdraw the bill, the legal status of any appointment in the proposed university needed to be made public.

To this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that no appointment had been made so far.

He added that the objection flagged by the Centre on the Sports University in Rai will be rectified, and later, another bill will be brought.

The Haryana Assembly had passed the bill in August 2019.