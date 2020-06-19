Haryana govt. to check movement of people

The Haryana government on Thursday decided to regulate inter-State movement of people coming to Haryana from other States for a stay of more than three days in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 during the past few days.
An official statement said that self-registration on web portal Saralharyana and downloading of Aarogya Setu App has been made mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana for a stay of more 72 hours. Health screening of all such people at border check-posts, railway stations and bus stands would be made, it added.
The statement added that people visiting the State for a period of three days for business activities and all those who have been commuting to Haryana due to their official duties on a daily basis need not follow the stated procedure unless they develop symptoms.
Fair cancelled
Meanwhile, the government has decided not to organise the solar eclipse fair, which was scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra on June 21 this year. Orders have been issued to impose Section 144 from June 19 to 21 within a one-kilometre radius of “Brahma Sarovar” and “Sannihit Sarovar” in Kurukshetra, a separate statement said.
The State government decided not to organise the fair this year due to the prevailing pandemic.
