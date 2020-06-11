‘Haryana govt. should step up efforts to fight pandemic: Selja

CHANDIGARH

11 June 2020 00:04 IST

Not the time to hold events to gain political mileage, she says

As the BJP’s Haryana unit is celebrating the Centre’s accomplishments through digital campaigns on the completion of one year of the NDA’s second term, State Congress chief Kumari Selja said that at a time when the country was facing a pandemic, the State government should step up its efforts to control COVID-19, instead of working for “gaining political mileage” by holding such campaigns.

‘Failure on all fronts’

“This [BJP-JJP] government has failed on all fronts, resulting in distress across all section of society. At a time when they [BJP] should be focusing on effectively dealing with COVID-19 outbreak, they are instead busy in holding events for gaining political mileage, which is unfortunate,” Ms. Selja told The Hindu here.

The Congress leader said the BJP has come to power for the second term in Haryana, but the virus outbreak has exposed the tall claims of the State government’s healthcare system, which she added has “crumbled and failed to deal with the situation.”

Advertising

Advertising

“The BJP government in the State as well as at the Centre have not taken any concrete steps to mitigate the problems faced by different sections of society — be it farmers, daily wagers, students, unemployed, middle class, small and medium industries — amid the ongoing crisis following the lockdown. People are suffering but the government is absolutely ignorant towards their plight,” she said.

‘All support extended’

Ms. Selja said while the Congress has extended all support to the State government during the ongoing crisis, the party will play the role of a strong Opposition by raising its voice on public issues, be it inside or outside the State Assembly.