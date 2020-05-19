Other States

Haryana govt. seeks nod from neighbouring States to ply buses

Police personnel stop commuters at the Delhi-Faridabad border during the nationwide lockdown. File.

Mutual consent necessary as per Home Ministry guidelines

After it decided to resume inter- and intra-State transport bus service during ongoing lockdown, the Haryana government has written letters to the neighbouring States and Union Territory, seeking their consent to ply buses.

The State Transport Department has written letters to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh seeking their consent to provide travel facilities to the people.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, passenger vehicles and buses have been allowed to run with mutual consent for inter-State movement. “Keeping this in view, Haryana has proposed to run buses on various regular routes, as per which buses will be run from different cities of Haryana to different States,” said an official statement.

According to the letter, Haryana has proposed to operate buses on certain regular routes. “After getting the permission from the concerned States, the inter-State buses would start plying from Haryana. Also, Haryana government has urged the States and the UT to suggest some of their own routes in Haryana for beginning [services] from May 19,” the statement added.

