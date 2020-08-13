Haryana govt. nod to DPR for Gurugram metro line

CHANDIGARH

13 August 2020 23:54 IST

Corridor will connect key locations in Millennium City

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday accorded approval for the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) of metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to various important locations in Gurugram at a cost ₹6,821.13 crore.

An official statement said the total length of the corridor will be about 28.80 km, consisting of 27 elevated stations with six interchange stations.

“This link would start at HUDA City Centre and move towards Sector 45, Cyber Park, District Shopping Centre, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72 A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and finally merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metrorail Gurugram at Moulsar Avenue station near Cyber City,” said the statement.

It added that the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project will facilitate maximum part of the Millennium City.

“It will interchange with MRTS corridor at Subhash Chowk, with bus stand at Sector 10, with railway station at Sector 5 and with Rapid Metro at Moulsar Avenue station. MRTS Corridor at Subhash Chowk will interchange with Yellow Line at HUDA City Centre and therefore, will provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi. It will also interchange with RRTS stations at Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 22 and will provide connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and on Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror, Rajasthan, on the other side,” it said.

Projected ridership

The daily ridership on the corridor for the years 2025, 2031 and 2041 is expected to be 5.34 lakh, 7.26 lakh and 8.81 passenger trips respectively.

The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal also decided that the monsoon session of Haryana Assembly will start from August 26.