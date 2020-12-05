Other States

Haryana govt. has lost support of people: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that ruling BJP-JJP alliance had lost the support of the people and the House and the Congress would bring a No-Confidence Motion against the ruling alliance. He demanded that the Governor should convene an emergency session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

‘Decisive defeat’

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Hooda said the people of the State had spoken through the people of Baroda and handed out a decisive defeat to the alliance in the by-election.

“In the last week, three Independent MLAs have publicly shied away from the government. After the people, coalition government is fast losing the trust of legislators,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the farmers of the State are on the streets and the Jannayak Janta Party and Independent MLAs, who take their votes by posing as anti-BJP parties, are enjoying power.

Supports for farmers

“The Congress stands in support of the farmers’ demands, but the JJP and Independent MLAs who have reached the Vidhan Sabha with the vote of the farmers are standing in support of the government,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Hooda said some MLAs are playing a ‘double-role’ and are constantly making statements against the government and in support of the farmers’ movement, but continue supporting the government.

