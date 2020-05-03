Haryana govt. flayed for VAT, bus fare hike

The Haryana government’s decision to increase bus fares and hike the VAT on diesel and petrol besides imposing market fees on sale of vegetable and fruit in mandis, has evoked sharp criticism from the Congress.

Terming the government’s decision “insensitive and unfortunate”, State party president Kumari Selja has accused the ruling BJP-JJP government of ignoring the interests and burdening the people of the State.

Ms. Selja, in a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal, said that instead of giving relief to the public the government has put additional burden on them by taking anti-people decisions.

She said that already the people of the State were struggling with financial crisis and the COVID-19 epidemic and in such a scenario the government decision to increase VAT on fuel and hike in bus fares would hit people very hard.

“Also, the government has restored 2% market fees in vegetable and fruit market under market committees. There will be 1% market fee and 1% HRDF cess,” she said, adding that the Congress government had waived this fee in 2014.

Ms. Selja said on account of these decisions petrol, diesel, vegetables and fruits will be expensive and people will have to pay more for travelling in the roadways buses.

‘Unfortunate move’

“In the time of such epidemic, this will put more economic burden on the people of the State. These decisions are insensitive, unfortunate and ignores the suffering of the people of Haryana. I urge the Chief Minister to take back these decisions which would inflict economic casualties on the people,” she said.