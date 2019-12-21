Haryana govt. failed on all fronts: Selja

Haryana Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP-led government in Haryana had proved to be a complete failure on all the fronts, resulting in distress across all sections of the society.

Ms. Selja said farmers in the State are were suffering due to non procurement of sugarcane crop besides non-payment of paddy (rice).

“Economic slowdown is causing industries to shut down and unemployment number is on the rise. Its all due to the ill-conceived policies of the BJP government,” she said.

“Instead of bringing in investment and opening new industries in the State in the last five years, the industries established during the Congress regime were being shut down,” she said.