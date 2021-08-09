Haryana govt. extends lockdown

Queue at a vaccination centre in Gurugram.

GURUGRAM

09 August 2021 00:21 IST

It, however, lifts restrictions on timings to run shops, malls, bars and restaurants

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the State for a fortnight and lifted the restrictions on the timings to run shops, shopping malls, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums and spas.

Extending the lockdown till August 23 morning, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in a four-page order, said the restrictions on the timings for the shops, shopping malls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, club houses, and swimming pools were being removed and these establishments could run with adherence to the COVID norms.

50% capacity cap

The maximum capacity for restaurants and bars, however, remains at 50%. The swimming pools are allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms with all swimmers and visitors vaccinated with both doses of vaccine.

In indoor spaces, gatherings up to 50% of the hall capacity are allowed with a maximum of 100 guests. Similarly, in open spaces, 200 guests are allowed with adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The earlier relaxations on conducting of exams, opening of universities for doubt classes, and opening of libraries, coaching institutes, training institutes and open training centres continue. Religious places are already allowed to open with maximum of 50 people inside the premises, but the corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance. The sports complexes are also open for all outdoor sports activities, but the spectators are not allowed.

Reopening of varsities

As per the earlier orders, the Vice-Chancellors are advised to plan the re-opening of the universities in the State from the next academic session and share the programme with the department concerned of the government.

The orders said that immediate action might be initiated by the university administration to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day-scholars, faculty and staff, including those outsourced.

The order said that “No Mask-No Service” would be strictly observed in the State. As per the order, people will not be allowed to board public or private transport and enter any government and private establishments for any services without a mask.