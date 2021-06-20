Haryana govt. extends curbs till June 28

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the State by another week till June 28, but eased restrictions imposed on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, up to 50 guests can now attend weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, subject to strict observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

Corporate offices can now open with full attendance but there has to be strict observance of social distancing, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and regular sanitisation, it said.

Weddings can now take place in courts but processions are not allowed, the order said.

It, however, said swimming pools and spas in the State would continue to remain closed.

Club houses, restaurants and bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., it added.