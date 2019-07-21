Haryana govt. employees to get HRA as per 7th CPC

The Haryana government on Saturday announced it will give House Rent Allowance (HRA) to State employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the revised HRA would be implemented with effect from August 1, 2019, which he claimed would benefit about 3.5 lakh employees.

Ex gratia policy

The CM also announced the revival of the ex gratia policy that had been discontinued since 1996. “The new policy will be implemented with effect from August 1, 2019. The deceased employees, whose age is 52 years or less or has completed more than five years of service before this, will be covered under this scheme,” he said.

Mr. Khattar said facility of six months maternity leave will also be given to those women employees who are engaged under the outsourcing policy of the State government.

“The financial burden on the contractor on account of this facility would be borne by the State government,” he said.

The CM said that the government had also taken a decision to reopen the channel of promotion for the employees of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies in the central cooperative banks. “A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, (Finance), to remove the pay anomalies of tube well operators of Public Health Engineering Department working on contractual basis,” he added.