Haryana govt. determined to tackle drug abuse: Governor

Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Thursday said the State government was considering setting up a Narcotics Enforcement Bureau to fight drug abuse and trafficking in the State.

“The State government intends to adopt a multi-stakeholders approach to the issue of addiction to drugs by involving NGOs, educational institutions and community organisations. Our efforts will focus both on demand reduction and choking supplies. Anti-narcotic cells have been established in every district while at the State-level the Special Task Force will function as an anti-narcotics wing of the police,” the Governor said.

Mr. Arya, who was addressing the budget session of State Assembly here, said the government accords high priority to ensuring equitable distribution of water to every farmer.

“Every possible effort would be made to bring to Haryana our legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal at the earliest,” he said.

He said the State government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as “Sushashan Sankalp Varsh”. “Under this, focus would be given on launching several new good governance initiatives and on improving service delivery to citizens by every department and across the State throughout the year,” Mr. Arya said.

“I believe that increase in the ease of obtaining government services by using technology and streamlining processes will help to improve ‘ease of living’ as well,” he said.

The Governor added that on the occasion of the next ‘Good Governance Day’ on December 25, 2020, the State Government would submit its report card on such initiatives and reward officers, employees and departments that would have performed exemplary work.

Land records

Mr. Arya added that the vision of the State government is to complete digitisation of land records so that owners could access details of their properties and their land records online any time. “For this, an Integrated Haryana Land Records Information System has been developed,” he said.

The Governor said the government has streamlined the mining activities in the State.