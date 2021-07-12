Haryana govt. allows cinema halls, pools and spas to open

GURUGRAM

12 July 2021 00:31 IST

Lockdown extended by another week in the State

The Haryana government on Sunday allowed cinema halls, swimming pools and spas to open with certain restrictions in further relaxation in the Covid-induced lockdown in the State. However, the lockdown has been extended for another week till July 19.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown till 5 a.m. on July 19, the Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson Haryana State Executive Committee, Vijai Vardhan, in a three-page order, allowed the cinema halls to open with maximum 50% seating capacity with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Spas are also allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with 50% capacity. The order also allowed the swimming pools to open, but only for the athletes and swimmers practising for a competitive event.

The State government also relaxed the restrictions on gatherings in open spaces allowing up to 200 people. The maximum number of people attending wedding, funerals and cremations has also been increased to 100.

Exams allowed

Similarly, universities, colleges and Industrial Training Institutes are allowed to open for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations. Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes, both private and government, are also allowed to open.

The Vice-Chancellor of National Law University, Delhi, has been allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test on July 23 in the State.

The Haryana government had first imposed a week-end lockdown in nine districts from 10 p.m. of April 30 to 5 a.m. of May 3. The entire State was then brought under lockdown for a week on May 3 and the restrictions are being extended on a weekly basis thereafter.

As per earlier orders, all shops are allowed to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and shopping malls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 50% seating capacity and corporate offices are allowed to run with full capacity.