Haryana Governor praises ‘unprecedented changes’ by the State government

They seek to realise the dream of ‘Ram Rajya’, Bandaru Dattatraya said in his address to the Haryana Assembly

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said the current State government, led by an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), had brought unprecedented changes to realise the dream of ‘Ram Rajya’, the epitome of good government, in the State.

“In our scriptures, it is believed that ensuring the happiness of each citizen is the utmost duty of any ruler. In the present times, this may act as the key mantra for good governance. The State government has made radical changes in the age-old system while following this mantra. Along with ensuring materialistic development, emphasis is given to developing all the parameters of life,” Mr. Dattatraya said. He said some pioneering innovations made by the State government were being adopted not only by other States but also by the Central government.

The Haryana Governor added that several unprecedented decisions had been taken by the Central government that had increased the pride and prestige of India across the globe. “The faith of crores of countrymen has been strengthened with the commencement of the construction work of the temple of Lord Shri Ram- ji in Ayodhya,” he said.

Mr. Dattatraya was addressing the State Assembly here on the first day of the Budget session.

The Governor said a massive good governance campaign has been launched across Haryana, encompassing all departments and sectors, for which the State government had opted for e-governance with modern technologies. “To ensure ‘Maximum governance-minimum government’, new e-governance initiatives have been brought in every field, like land revenue management, agriculture, industry, health, education, social security, etc. With the help of e-governance, several processes have been re-engineered by the State government to reduce human interference and to curb malpractices,” Mr. Dattatraya said.

He said that it was the constitutional obligation and moral duty of every welfare Government to help poor and weaker sections of society. “The State government has always followed this ‘ antyodaya’ philosophy with ‘ mansa, vacha, karmana’, that is, through thought, speech and actions, and this year is being celebrated as ‘Antyodaya Utthan Varsh’ across Haryana,” the Haryana Governor said.

He said the ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ had been implemented with the objective of raising the standard of living for those at the bottom of the pyramid. “About 11 lakh such families are identified on the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ portal, whose annual income is less than or equal to ₹1.80 lakh. Special emphasis is given to offer ample employment and skill development opportunities to them so as to increase the family income of such families to at least ₹1.80 lakh annually,” Mr. Dattatraya said.