Haryana government undercounted deaths due to COVID-19: Cong.

CHANDIGARH

16 July 2021 01:02 IST

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the Haryana government of undercounting COVID-19 deaths in the State during the second wave, in an attempt to cover up mismanagement.

Citing the “excess deaths” registered by the Civil Registration System (CRS), Mr. Surjewala in a statement alleged that the official figures had exposed the BJP-JJP government’s attempt to mislead the people.

“Hiding the data will not hide the truth. Will Chief Minister Manohar Lal take responsibility for it? The BJP government should understand that hiding the data will not hide the truth and will not fool the intelligent people of Haryana,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Surjewala said that despite repeated warnings from the Congress party, no concrete arrangements were made by the government to handle the pandemic.

“Due to the failure and gross mismanagement of the government, Corona surpassed the boundaries of big cities and reached the villages during the second wave. It is also clear from the official figures of the State government that it did not test or track the virus efficiently, neither in the villages nor in the cities. Of course, the excess deaths are due toCOVID-19 and if the government had done its job properly, thousands of those people could have been saved,” he added.