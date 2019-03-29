Haryana government told to compensate abuse victims

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has found two police officers guilty of illegally taking a man and his brother under preventive arrest, beating them up and disrobing them inside the police lock up. Holding the government responsible for the act of the two police officers, the commission has recommended the government to pay ₹15,000 each to the victims.

Suresh Kumar, former vice-president, Municipal Committee, Gohana, had approached the Commission in 2015 alleging that the then SHO, City Gohana police station, Sateynder Kumar, and ASI Dayanand had illegally arrested them, beat them up and made them disrobe.

The duo had gone to the police station along with a couple of locals after the two police officers allegedly refused to register a case on the complaint of one Sanjeev Kumar.

Sanjeev, a resident of Butana village in Gohana, was allegedly beaten up by Bali Singh and his two sons on February 8, 2015. Sanjeev was a key witness in a case against Bali and his sons and the accused wanted to prevent him from deposing in the court the next day. When Sanjeev went to police seeking registration of the case against Bali and his sons, the police refused.

The Commission’s Chairperson Justice Satish Kumar Mittal and member Deep Bhatia in their order observed that the “act of the police was totally illegal and clearly in violation of the human rights of the citizens for which both the officers...are equally responsible”.