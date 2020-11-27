Haryana government suppressing a peaceful movement: Hooda

Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday accused the ruling BJP-JJP government of Haryana of suppressing a peaceful farmers’ movement in a dictatorial manner.

“In a democracy, every citizen and every section of society has the constitutional right to peaceful demonstration for their demands. The government should leave its stubborn attitude and talk to the farmers and accept their demands at the earliest,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the demands of the farmers surrounding the new farm laws were completely valid. He stood with the farmers in support of their demands, he said. “New agricultural laws cannot be in the interest of the farmers without the guarantee of minimum support price.”

He said the farmers did not trust the verbal assurances given by the Central government and hence they were demanding that the government bring a law. “Farmers doubt the government’s intention and we have put these demands before the government from every democratic platform, but the government ignored it. This is the reason farmers were forced to take to the streets to press for their demands even in the time of the corona epidemic,” he said.

Mr. Hooda appealed to the people of Haryana to extend all possible help to the farmers who were on their way to Delhi.