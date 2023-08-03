HamberMenu
Haryana government lacked intent to stop violence, says Mayawati

August 03, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on August 2 reacted sharply over the riots at Nuh and Gurugram, in Haryana describing it as the collapse of law and order in the State and comparing the situations in Haryana with Manipur, adding both the State governments failed to save lives and properties of citizens apart from stopping the violence.

“Outbreak of communal riots in Haryana and its spread to Gurugram is very much unfortunate. The loss of lives and property points towards the collapse of the law and order situation in the State like in Manipur. It also shows the intelligence system was inactive in Haryana,” said Ms. Mayawati, in a statement.

The former four-time U.P. Chief Minister added if as per the claims of the State government riots followed by an incident of stone pelting in a VHP Yatra, when the Haryana government cannot provide security to a procession, why then it allow such an event to happen.

The BSP leader further cautioned that be it Haryana, Manipur or any other State, riots should not be allowed to become means towards narrow selfish political ends.

