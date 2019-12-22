Haryana government has failed on all fronts, says Selja

Haryana Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Saturday said the government in Haryana has proved to be a complete failure on all the fronts, resulting in distress across all sections of society.

‘Farmers suffering’

Ms. Selja said farmers in the State are suffering due to non-procurement of sugarcane crop besides non-payment of paddy (rice). “Economic slowdown is causing industries to shut down and unemployment is on the rise. It’s all due to the ill-conceived policies of the BJP government,” she said.

“Instead of bringing in investment and opening new industries in the State in the last five years, the industries which were established during the Congress tenure previously were being shut down. Maurya Industries in Faridabad had shut down recently due to which thousands of employees have become jobless,” she said.

Numerous small and big industries have shut down due to wrong policies and misplaced priorities of the government, Ms. Selja said.

‘Industry also hit’

“Non-procurement of the sugarcane crop and non-payment of dues to the farmers are some of the other issues to which the government has turned a blind eye. Farmers are being deliberately harassed over the purchase of sugarcane crop,” she alleged in a statement. Ms. Selja said that earlier, farmers were harassed during the purchase of paddy crop and now they were not being timely paid at many places in the State. “State government should immediately take concrete steps to solve problems being faced by industries and farming community,” she added.